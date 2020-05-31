https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-05-31 10:23:072020-05-31 10:23:07What is the ruling on recycling papers containing sacred names? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa
What is the ruling on recycling papers containing sacred names? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about recycling papers containing sacred names.
Question: What is the religious way of doing away with waste papers containing sacred names? Is there a problem burning them?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem to bury them in the soil or turning them into paste, but avoid burning them.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
