What is the ruling on recycling papers containing sacred names? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about recycling papers containing sacred names.

Question: What is the religious way of doing away with waste papers containing sacred names? Is there a problem burning them?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem to bury them in the soil or turning them into paste, but avoid burning them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

