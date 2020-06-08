“Kimeshek”, the national symbol of Hijab in Kazakhstan + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Kimeshek, or white veil, is a sacred word in Kazakh national language and identity and is used by women to practice the Islamic tradition of Hijab.

This national scarf is sewn with white fabric and is not something that has recently become fashionable; It has a long history in Kazakh culture. According to the Iranian Cultural Council in Kazakhstan, this tradition is institutionalized among Kazakh women and is very common among older women and covers the head and neck.

Kimeshek is a golden crown for Kazakh women and its use is a symbol of Islam and the practice of the tradition of God and the Prophet (PBUH). Part of it that is placed on the head is like a turban, and parts of it are beautifully embroidered and decorated with generally golden threads.

This text is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.