June 1st: International Conference of Ashura Movement in Imam Khomeini’s Thought

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of Demise Anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the International Conference of Ashura Movement in Imam Khomeini’s Thought will be held on Monday, 1 June 2020 in the Holy Shrine of Imam Khomeini at  5 to 8 p.m Iran Time.

Subjects of  the conference are as follows:
1. The grounds and causes of Imam Hussain (AS)’s uprising from Imam Khomeini’s point of view
2. The mission and goals of Imam Hussain (AS)’s movement in Imam Khomeini’s thought
3. Social and political reflections of Imam Hussain (AS)’s movement in the history of Islam from Imam Khomeini’s point of view
4. Components of the Ashura Movement in Imam Khomeini’s Discourse
5. The Islamic Revolution; the manifestation of Imam Hussain (AS)’s movement
6. Hussaini ideals in Islamic revolution

The conference will be broadcasted on IRIB Channels,

http://live.alarbaeen.ir

http://heyatonline.ir

