Video: Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani message following murder of George Floyd
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Mahdi Hadavi Tehrani issued a video message in response to the violent and racist murder of George Floyd by the US Police.
In this message, he points to the Islamic teachings about the value of human life.
George Floyd is an African-American killed by a white police officer on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States.
