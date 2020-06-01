https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AFF4883A-50A9-458F-B2CB-5B34DBFD0151.jpeg 537 1125 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-02 00:04:272020-06-02 00:04:27Video: Race as a tool of control | Sheikh Jaffer Ladak
Video: Race as a tool of control | Sheikh Jaffer Ladak
SHAFAQNA- “God does not see black and white, it is a tool created by man to make your ‘race’ second class, third class or even fourth class”.
