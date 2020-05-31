Islamic Center of England to hold virtual seminar on “The Legacy of Late Imam Khomaini”

SHAFAQNA- A virtual seminar on “The Legacy of Late Imam Khomaini RA” will be held on Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 by the Islamic Center of England.

The seminar will include documentary on his life history, views of western scholars about his personality, short speeches by renowned scholars on his legacy, and quiz with valuable prizes and much more.

The program starts at 19:00 UK time.

It will be broadcasted on Youtube, Facebook, Hidayat TV (Sky 733) and Ahlebait TV (Sky 745).