Date :Sunday, May 31st, 2020 | Time : 20:21 |ID: 148529 | Print

Islamic Center of England to hold virtual seminar on “The Legacy of Late Imam Khomaini”

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A virtual seminar on “The Legacy of Late Imam Khomaini RA” will be held on Wednesday 3rd June, 2020 by the Islamic Center of England.

The seminar will include documentary on his life history, views of western scholars about his personality, short speeches by renowned scholars on his legacy, and quiz with valuable prizes and much more.

The program starts at 19:00 UK time.

It will be broadcasted on Youtube, Facebook, Hidayat TV (Sky 733) and Ahlebait TV (Sky 745).

You might also like
Imam Khomeini recommends reforming the self over reforming others
Video: ICEL programs on day 27 of Ramadan 2020
Online programs for Qadr Nights in UK
Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatimah (S.A) Celebrated at Islamic Center of England + Photos
Video: ICEL programs on day 24 of Ramadan 2020
"My work is to bring real knowledge of Ashura to academic and interreligious environment" /Interview with Dr.…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *