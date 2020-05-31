https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/bomb.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-05-31 20:51:272020-05-31 20:51:27Afghanistan: Bomb blast kills 2, injures 6 in Kabul
Afghanistan: Bomb blast kills 2, injures 6 in Kabul
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: A bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed 2 and injured 6 on Saturday.
The explosion of a vehicle belonging to a private TV channel in Kabul has left two people dead and six injured on Saturday.
The incident, presumably caused by a roadside bomb, reportedly occurred in the fourth district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
