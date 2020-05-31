Date :Sunday, May 31st, 2020 | Time : 20:51 |ID: 148552 | Print

Afghanistan: Bomb blast kills 2, injures 6 in Kabul

SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: A bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan,  killed 2 and injured 6 on Saturday.

The explosion of a vehicle belonging to a private TV channel in Kabul has left two people dead and six injured on Saturday.

The incident, presumably caused by a roadside bomb, reportedly occurred in the fourth district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

