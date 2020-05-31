Syria: Webinar to discuss Imam Khomeini’s Character

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A webinar is planned to be held in Syria on the 31st anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini (RA).

Gentility, Dignity and Steadfastness of Ummah Based on Seerah of Imam Khomeini” is the title of the program.

It will be held on Tuesday, June 2, and can be watched online at the Facebook page of the office of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The webinar will discuss 14 themes, including Imam Khomeini’s character, Imam Khomeini’s thoughts in the resistance front, and the issue of Palestine in view of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei.

Countering the world arrogance in Imam Khomeini’s thought and Imam Khomeini’s role in Islamic Awakening are among other topics to be discussed at the event.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s representative in Syria Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Abolfzal Tabatabaei Ashkezari, Secretary General of the Union of Resistance Scholars in Lebanon Sheikh Maher Hamoud, and Union of Levant Scholars Vice-President Sheikh Abdullah Katamto will be among the speakers at the webinar.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.