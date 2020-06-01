https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/6fd8159d1b74de95a12129a55a473796_188.jpg 480 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-01 06:40:322020-06-01 06:40:32Photos: Anti-racist protests in the United States
Photos: Anti-racist protests in the United States
SHAFAQNA- ABNA: More than 1,400 people were arrested during anti-racist demonstrations in 17 US cities. Some US cities and states have also taken military and security measures to deal with protesters.
This news is originally published by Abna Persian and is translated by Shafaqna English.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Video: Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani message following murder of George Floyd
Protesters in Minneapolis set fire to a police station+ Video
Minneapolis Mayor declares state of emergency in the tension-filled city
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!