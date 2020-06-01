Date :Monday, June 1st, 2020 | Time : 06:40 |ID: 148574 | Print

Photos: Anti-racist protests in the United States

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: More than 1,400 people were arrested during anti-racist demonstrations in 17 US cities. Some US cities and states have also taken military and security measures to deal with protesters.

This news is originally published by Abna Persian and is translated by Shafaqna English.

