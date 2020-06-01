Date :Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 | Time : 00:07 |ID: 148618 | Print

Photos: Completion of Bab al-Rahmah of the Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Completion of Bab al-Rahmah of the Shrine of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S).

This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and is translated by Shafaqna English.

