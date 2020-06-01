Is patience a virtue or a necessity?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The one, who rides on the vehicle of patience and forbearance, enters the arena/scene of victory [1]. In another narration (Hadith), Imam Ali (AS) said: The key to victory is to have patience and forbearance [2]. Impatient people are infected by sins very easily, because sins have very strong attractions for the rebellious soul of the human being; and if the human being lacks strong resistance, then combating those attractions is not possible.

[1] Kanzul Fawa’ed, Abulfotuh Karajiki, Page 58.

[2] Qorarul Hekam, Hadith 9809.