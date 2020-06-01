https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/patience.jpg 225 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-01 09:12:282020-06-01 09:12:28Is patience a virtue or a necessity?
Is patience a virtue or a necessity?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Ali (AS) who said: The one, who rides on the vehicle of patience and forbearance, enters the arena/scene of victory [1]. In another narration (Hadith), Imam Ali (AS) said: The key to victory is to have patience and forbearance [2]. Impatient people are infected by sins very easily, because sins have very strong attractions for the rebellious soul of the human being; and if the human being lacks strong resistance, then combating those attractions is not possible.
[1] Kanzul Fawa’ed, Abulfotuh Karajiki, Page 58.
[2] Qorarul Hekam, Hadith 9809.
