Ways of achieving unity among Muslims of the world according to Imam Ali’s (AS)

SHAFAQNA – To realize the great Divine Aim of unity among all Muslims, Imam Ali (AS) pointed to approaches which some of them will be outlined below.

Resort to the holy Quran and the great Prophet of Islam (PBUH) – In this regard, Imam Ali (AS) said: “Their God is one, their Prophet (PBUH) is one, and their book is also one; so, has God ordered them to division and they are obeying that, or God has prohibited them from division and they are disobeying Allah (SWT) [1]? Patience in political issues – About this issue, Imam Ali (AS) said: “After correct evaluation, I found patience and forbearance more logical. So, I waited whilst it seemed that thorn in my eyes and bone in my throat had remained. And I could see with my own eyes that my inheritance was plundered [2]. In another place, Imam (AS) said: “I saw patience is better than division among Muslims and shedding blood, they are new Muslims, and the religion is like a water vessel which is shaken, and the smallest person can turn it upside down [3].” Observing verbal politeness – In this respect, Imam Ali (AS) said: “Avoid ugly and clumsy talking/speech which fills the heart with anger and hatred [4].” In another occasion, Imam Ali (AS) said: “Accustom your tongue to soft words and greetings so that your friends are increased and your vindictive ones are decreased [5].” Imam (AS) also said: “Abusive language reduces your worth and decays brotherhood [6].” Identification of deviant groups – On this issue, Imam Ali (AS) said: “You know that the Prophet of Allah (SWT) stoned the (married) adulterer, and cut the hand of the thief. The Prophet (PBUH) reprimanded them for their sins, and carried out justice on them, but did not cut their shares from Islam, and did not erase their names from the Muslims list [7].”

