Shafaqna’s photo report from the atmosphere of US streets following George Floyd’s murder

SHAFAQNA- The US protests reached new levels in Washington DC tonight, June 1st 2020, when demonstrators defied curfews and set fires near top government buildings including the White House and Washington Monument.

Donald Trump has created a chaotic year for US citizens having started 2020 by assassinating Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, followed by his negligence towards the Coronavirus, making the US the most impacted country on the global ranking of the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

And now America is ablaze with nationwide anger as a result of America’s and Trump’s racist policies and far right agenda. The current protests and demonstrations taking place midway through 2020 is the response as many Americans stand up for the rights of Black people following yet another incidence of police brutality, this time the victim being George Floyd.

Videos and photos sent to Shafaqna from California’s Fairfax area show a part of the tense atmosphere which has dominated the streets of US cities.

Photos taken after the anti-racism demonstrations up to the beginning of curfew shows the military forces and military machines are on standby in the city streets.



Videos recorded today, show alarming police cars in the streets and a number of arrested people who are gathered into a corner.

Now, a new lockdown is dominated US cities. Angry demonstrators have broken shop windows, damaged urban elements and written anti-racist graffities on the walls.

And shopkeepers protect their stores by wooden shields.