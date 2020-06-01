Photos: Jannat al-Baqi’, the first Islamic cemetery

Date :Monday, June 1st, 2020 | Time : 23:36 |ID: 148704 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Jannat al-Baqi’ (Baqi’ Cemetery), alongside the Prophet’s shrine has been remained as a place of love and hope for Muslims and the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

Jannat al-Baqi’ is the oldest and the first Islamic cemetery in Medina, and the burial of Imam Hasan (A.S), Imam Sajjad (A.S), Imam Baqir (A.S), and Imam Sadiq (A.S).

Shafaqna’s exclusive color images are related to the Hajj of 2012.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

