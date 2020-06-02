UK: Maidenhead mosque broadcast call to prayer for first time

SHAFAQNA- Maidenhead Mosque broadcast its first ever outdoor call to prayer at the weekend but the doors of the mosque will remain closed to worshippers.

The Adhan was delivered on Sunday at 1.30 pm by chairman Saghir Ahmed to an empty mosque and transmitted on loudspeakers outside.

Between 50 and 60 people came to the area around the mosque to hear the broadcast, remaining in their parked cars to observe social distancing.

It is the first time the mosque has broadcast the Adhan outside. Sajid Kahn, general secretary of the Islamic Trust Maidenhead, described it as a historic moment.

“People on nearby roads could hear [the Adhan] from their homes and gardens,” said Sajid.

“It was an amazing experience – some of the community were in tears of joy listening to it.”

Councillor David Coppinger, lead member for Maidenhead, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to help. It has been a very difficult and challenging Ramadan and I hope the call to prayer brings some comfort to our residents”, maidenhead advertiser reported.