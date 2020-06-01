Rouhani: Iran stands by Afghanistan for developing peace

Congratulating Ashraf Ghani on his new term in office as president of Afghanistan, President Rouhani hoped that Afghanistan will have more security, stability and peace with the efforts of the government and the Afghan High Peace Council.

Referring to Iran’s measures to fight coronavirus and providing free services for the Afghan people residing in Iran, Rouhani said the free service for the Afghans in Iran will continue.

He said that Iran considers the expansion of peace and security in Afghanistan as expansion of peace and security for itself.

He added that previous agreements should be implemented faster, including construction of Khaf-Herat railway.

Rouhani said that completion of Chabahar-Zahedan railway in the coming year will bring about a positive development for transportation in the region.

On the phone call, Ghani appreciated the people and government of Iran for providing free services for Afghan emigrants to Iran and hoped that the relations between the two countries will expand more than before.