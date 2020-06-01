Date :Monday, June 1st, 2020 | Time : 21:46 |ID: 148779 | Print

Imam Khomeini’s demise anniversary to be held online in Imam Reza (AS) shrine

/0 Comments/in , , /by
You might also like
Photos: Ayatollah Khamenei Visits Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini And Martyrs of Islamic Revolution
Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine : A visit from Georgian pilgrims
A lady from China converted to Islam at Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine
Iran's Rouhani emphasizes on the development of Imam Khomeini's thoughts
Imam Khomeini: Family Life
Imam Khomeini had full control over his behavior in tough situations
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *