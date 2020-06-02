https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-sobhani.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-02 09:35:122020-06-02 09:35:12Is it possible to break ties with children to teach them a lesson? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
Is it possible to break ties with children to teach them a lesson? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about breaking ties with children.
Question: Is it possible to break ties with children to teach them a lesson?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: It is mentioned in narrations that for teaching a lesson, can break ties, but do not prolong it.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
