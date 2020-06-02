Date :Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 | Time : 09:35 |ID: 148822 | Print

Is it possible to break ties with children to teach them a lesson? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about breaking ties with children.

Question: Is it possible to break ties with children to teach them a lesson?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: It is mentioned in narrations that for teaching a lesson, can break ties, but do not prolong it.

