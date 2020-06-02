Date :Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 | Time : 09:41 |ID: 148825 | Print

What is the ruling on buying and selling shares? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about buying and selling shares.

Question: Is it allowed to buy and sell shares according to Sharia Laws?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever, the shares relate to existing factories or economic centres, and the quantity of shares and their prices are completely clear/known; then, there is no problem.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *