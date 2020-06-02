https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-02 09:41:562020-06-02 09:41:56What is the ruling on buying and selling shares? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on buying and selling shares? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about buying and selling shares.
Question: Is it allowed to buy and sell shares according to Sharia Laws?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Whenever, the shares relate to existing factories or economic centres, and the quantity of shares and their prices are completely clear/known; then, there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
