Corona in Iraq: Karbala will be completely closed until further notice

SHAFAQNA- The governor of the holy city of Karbala spoke about the violations occurred in the field of entrance of non-natives into the province during the adoption of the measures because of Coronavirus outbreak and announced the time of the reopening of Karbala.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, quoting from Al-Furat News, “Nasif Al-Khattabi” stated, “Holy Karbala was a pioneer in the implementation of preventive measures against the new Coronavirus compared with the other provinces and acted more than any other province in this regard. Having religious tourism and pilgrims and patients who come to this province from other provinces for treatment, the city was one of the first provinces of Iraq that implemented the principles of health quarantine with certainty.

He lamented the efforts of many people to enter the province during Eid al-Fitr and Laylat al-Qadr, noting that they were stopped but infiltrated the province through al-Nismiya. This caused the increase in the number of patients of Corona in the province.”

Al-Khattabi pointed to the identification of infected people in Baghdad, including a guard who infected 18 members of his family and an officer who works in the Green Zone of Baghdad and transmitted the virus to his family in Karbala, and also the infection of three doctors who are from Karbala but working in Baghdad, saying: “Most of the patients with Corona come from the capital and some from the province of Diwaniyah, and this is the reason for the increase in the number of patients.”

“We have received money from the Ministry of Oil and the Corona Crisis Team, but it is not enough,” he said, referring to the lack of funding in Karbala to deal with the Corona outbreak.

“From the beginning, we have prepared three programs to deal with Corona and we are ready to increase our health potential,” he said. Our plans continue in this regard, and we have other plans on the agenda to deal with the crisis.

Regarding the reopening of Karbala, the governor of Karbala said, “Karbala will be closed until the end of the Corona danger, given the views of the central government and the recommendations of the crisis team. Another opinion may be raised in the future, but at present Karbala province will be completely closed”.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.