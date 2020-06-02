Date :Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 | Time : 15:42 |ID: 148863 | Print

Medina’s Taibah University launched Quran inscription science chair

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: A Quran inscription and Quranic sciences chair has been launched in Taibah University in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The university’s president, Abdul Aziz Al-Sarani said the science of Quran inscription discusses the methods and principles used by the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to write down the verses of the Quran, according to Okaz daily. He said it is the first such chair established in a Muslim world university.

He added that the chair is aimed at promoting the science of Quran inscription and shed light on the role of the companions and Muslim scholars in preserving the Quran inscription methods. Taibah University established in Medina in 2003.

