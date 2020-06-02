Special pamphlet published in Athens to commemorate Imam Khomeini
SHAFAQNA- IRNA : A special issue pamphlet was published in in Greek and English in Athens to commemorate Imam Khomeini (1902 –1989) on the 31st anniversary of his departure.
According to the cultural attaché of Iran in Athens, a special ceremony is held every year to mark the occasion. But this year due to the outbreak of potentially fatal coronavirus, the meetings and ceremonies were cancelled.
Ali-Mohammad Helmi stated that the pamphlet includes articles about Imam Khomeini’s life, campaign against Shah, and political and social approaches in Greek and in English.
He said that ideas ow Western intellectuals about the charismatic leader of the Islamic Revolution have been reviewed in the editorial section of the pamphlet.
He said Imam Khomeini’s honor, simple life, charisma, and decisiveness in decision-making introduced the Revolution to the world.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!