Why some good-doers are punished by God? Imam Baqir’s (AS) answer

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) who said: Allah (SWT) revealed to Prophet Shuaib (AS) that hundred thousand of your people/tribe will be inflicted with Divine Torment. Forty thousands of evil-doers and villains, and sixty thousands of good-doers will be punished. Shuaib (AS) asked: O’ God, the evil-doers deserve to be punished, but why the good-doers are punished? Allah (SWT) revealed to Shuaib (AS): These good-doers were lenient toward the sinners, and for the sake of God’s anger, they did not get angry with the sinners [1].

