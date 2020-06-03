How can Islamic societies achieve strong economy according to Imam Ali (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – One day Imam Ali (AS) saw a group of Muslims occupying a corner of the Mosque and was praying. Imam (AS) went close and asked: Who are you and what are you doing? They replied: We are relying on God and praying to God. Imam (AS) said: No, it is not like that, rather you are layabouts. If you tell the truth, and rely on God, then say in which level of reliance are you in? They replied: If something is given to us, we eat, and we are content; and if there is nothing, we wait and bear it.

Then, Imam Ali (AS) said: Dogs in our area do the same. In an indifferent attitude, they said: Then, what are we supposed to do? You tell us how we should behave. Imam (AS) said: You Muslims must do, as the Prophet (PBUH) and Ahlul Bait (AS) do. They asked: What do you do? Imam (AS) replied: In addition to working hard and prayers, whatever reaches us, after using it, we give away the extra amount which we cannot use to other people. And if we do not have any income, we thank God in any condition [1].

