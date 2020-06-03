Date :Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 | Time : 12:20 |ID: 148947 | Print

Video: “Imam Khomeini conducted a revolution that covered the benefits of humanity”

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shaykh Mohamed al-Najjar, a Muslim American in a video message sent to Shafaqna speaks about Imam Khomeini’s influence on the people of world.

You might also like
Islamic Revolution flourishing in Iran despite external pressures: Pak analyst
In Different Countries, Muslims and Non-Muslims Preparing to Mark Int’l Quds Day
"Never wish for death"
Imam’s triumphant return and Islamic Revolution
June 1st: International Conference of Ashura Movement In Imam Khomeini's (RA) Thought
Ayatollah Khamenei, Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini, Iraqi mawkib organizers A group of Iraqi mawkib organizers met with Ayatollah Khamenei
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *