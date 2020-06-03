https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/5D41235C-9894-4585-BF25-4FDD088BE911.jpeg 628 1104 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-03 12:20:532020-06-03 12:20:53Video: "Imam Khomeini conducted a revolution that covered the benefits of humanity"
SHAFAQNA- Shaykh Mohamed al-Najjar, a Muslim American in a video message sent to Shafaqna speaks about Imam Khomeini’s influence on the people of world.
Video: “Imam Khomeini conducted a revolution that covered the benefits of humanity”
SHAFAQNA- Shaykh Mohamed al-Najjar, a Muslim American in a video message sent to Shafaqna speaks about Imam Khomeini’s influence on the people of world.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!