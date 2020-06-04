Shia Islam is the solution for African Americans / A note from a US activist

SHAFAQNA | by Amir Hakeem : The philosophy of Imam Khomeini (R.A) can mobilize African Americans to free themselves from the US racism. African Americans fight against the American empire, will only bear effective results when they stop following the path of their former slave owners children and restore their ancestors legacy in following the Islamic way of life. In this respect, it will get them familiar with Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and their spirit will be fortified to confront their mortal enemies.



On May 25th, 2020 George Floyd was murdered by a racist solider. Mr. Floyd succumbed to his injury due to asphyxiation from sustained pressure. This arrest was internationally seen by millions of people prompting an insurgency in the Divided States of America. The program of brutality, and brute tactics to maintain control over their second class citizen. The systemic racist policies instituted in the fabric of this regime that has placed itself as the leading advocate of democracy when the government of the divided states of America is oppressing African Americans daily continuing their racism by their founding fathers.

This hypocrisy is seen when one examine their human rights record against African Americans.

Police shooting and killing Black males is all about a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2020 and only seems to be gaining momentum and not slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people — especially males both young and old — continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. In the same city on May 6, police in Indianapolis shot and killed Sean Reed, a 21-year-old U.S. military veteran who was unarmed. Unbeknownst to the cops, Reed was live-streaming the episode on Facebook, a circumstance that allowed the police to be recorded joking about the shooting.

The tension between the African American community and the government is reminiscent of the Palestinian People’s relationship with Israel or the Apartheid regime in South Africa. They’re all forms of white supremacist ideology void of humanity. The inhumane treatment towards African Americans have been apart of the so-called Democratic system within this colony since the transport of blacks from Africa against their will and their enslavement since the Early 1500’s.

Many of the blacks who have lost their lives at the hands of police officers have been dehumanized due to the state repression supporting and justifying the murderous acts carried out by them. You can find countless of instances where black men and women murdered while no crime was committed by them, or murder was excessive in measure without due process of law.

The unmerciful killing by these race soldiers knows no limits. One executed a young black child by the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year old African-American boy, who was fatally shot in Cleveland, Ohio, November 2014. Tamir Rice was carrying a replica toy Airsoft gun; Loehmann shot him almost immediately after arriving on the scene. The boy was playing in a playground when he was ambushed.

Ahmaud Arbery was haunted by an ex police officer and his son on Feb 23rd while jogging. The list goes on and on. Police killed at least 104 unarmed black people in 2015, nearly twice each week.

On July 6, 2016, Philando Castile, a 32-year- old African American man with his wife and four year child was stop during a traffic stop, and a race soldier shot and killed him while he sat at the wheel of his car. He was murdered while being recorded by his wife who sat in the passenger seat.

This is why the philosophy of Imam Khomeini (R.A) must be espoused here among African Americans to guide these people whom has been displaced and disenfranchised as well as disenchanted while living a nightmare under US racism. I believe the philosophy of Imam Khomeini (R.A) can mobilize African Americans to free themselves from the US racism. The Islamic revivalism is going to emerge as the driving force to confront the decadence eroding this corrupt system.

Shia Islam is becoming a familiar practice amongst African American Muslims. In conclusion, African Americans fight against the American empire, will only bear effective results when they stop following the path of their former slave owners children and restore their ancestors legacy in following the Islamic way of life. In this respect, it will get them familiar with Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and their spirit will be fortified to confront their mortal enemies.