https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/nah.jpg 162 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-04 09:18:542020-06-04 09:18:54Is it necessary for all the believers to prepare provisions for the hereafter?
Is it necessary for all the believers to prepare provisions for the hereafter?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) said: Act (now) before the light of action is extinguished, and the opportunity is lost, and the fate catches up with you, and the door of repentance is shut, and the angels fly to the sky. Therefore, anyone with own efforts in this life; prepare provision from the perishable world for the eternal world in the hereafter. The human being must fear God, because until the time of death, he/she has been given the opportunity for good deeds [1].
[1] Nahul Balaghah, Sermon 237.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!