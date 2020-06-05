Date :Friday, June 5th, 2020 | Time : 08:14 |ID: 149088 | Print

Video: President Rouhani sympathizes with US protesters

SHAFAQNA- The Iranian President has expressed sympathy with demonstrators who have taken to the streets across the US in protest at the police killing of George Floyd, an African American.

