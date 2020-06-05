https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/637195399819259212_lg.jpg 539 895 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-05 08:14:062020-06-05 08:14:06Video: President Rouhani sympathizes with US protesters
Video: President Rouhani sympathizes with US protesters
SHAFAQNA- The Iranian President has expressed sympathy with demonstrators who have taken to the streets across the US in protest at the police killing of George Floyd, an African American.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!