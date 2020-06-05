When can power bring prosperity?

SHAFAQNA – If power is in the hands of the complete human being, it can create accomplishment (great achievements). If the power is in the hands of the prophets and Divine Saints can lead to peace/safety and great achievements in the world. And if the power is in the hands of the powerful ones who are not wise and pious can lead to calamity. Power can lead to accomplishment/great achievements and can show its perfection when it is in the hands of the scholar and the wise [1].

[1] Sahifeye Imam, Imam Khomeini (RA), Vol. 18, Page 206.