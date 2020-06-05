Who is waiting for the re-appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ)?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Baseer narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: All of you must prepare the ground for the exit of Qaem (Imam Mahdi (AJ)), even by one arrow; because at all the times God knows each individual’s intention, I hope he/she lives long enough to realize (become fully aware of) Qaem (AJ) and be among Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) followers and helpers [1]. In fact the real waiting is that any one, according to his/her ability act for the realization of the aims of Imam Mahdi (AJ) such as to force back the oppressors and arrogants, and liberating the oppressed, as well as establishing the global government based on justice. Therefore, anyone who does not do anything in these regards cannot claim to be among those who are waiting for the re-appearance of Imam Mahdi (AJ).

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 52, Page 366.