Photos: Museum of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine reopens
SHAFAQNA- The museum of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran, reopened after a closure of nearly three months, and welcomes pilgrims and those interested in historical monuments.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
