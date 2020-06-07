Date :Sunday, June 7th, 2020 | Time : 10:06 |ID: 149113 | Print

Photos: Museum of Lady Masoumeh’s (S.A) Holy Shrine reopens



SHAFAQNA- The museum of the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran, reopened after a closure of nearly three months, and welcomes pilgrims and those interested in historical monuments.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

