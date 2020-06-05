Date :Friday, June 5th, 2020 | Time : 11:39 |ID: 149154 | Print

Today: Live Discussion on Imam Khomeini

SHAFAQNA- AIM in collaboration with the Islamic Education Center Houston and Light of Guidance Detroit to hold online discussion on ‘Imam Khomeini: The Social Muwahid’ today June 5th, 2020.

Guests include Shaykh Usama Abdulghani, Sayyid Farhat Abbas, Shaykh Shamshad Haider and Sister Marzieh Hashemi.

The program starts at  23.30 London time ( New York: 18:30 | Berlin: 00:30 (+1) | Toronto: 18:30 | Los Angeles: 15:30).

The live discussion will be broadcasted on  Facebook and Youtube .

