Today: Live Discussion on Imam Khomeini
SHAFAQNA- AIM in collaboration with the Islamic Education Center Houston and Light of Guidance Detroit to hold online discussion on ‘Imam Khomeini: The Social Muwahid’ today June 5th, 2020.
Guests include Shaykh Usama Abdulghani, Sayyid Farhat Abbas, Shaykh Shamshad Haider and Sister Marzieh Hashemi.
The program starts at 23.30 London time ( New York: 18:30 | Berlin: 00:30 (+1) | Toronto: 18:30 | Los Angeles: 15:30).
The live discussion will be broadcasted on Facebook and Youtube .
