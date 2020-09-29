Date :Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 | Time : 11:58 |ID: 149199 | Print

Joining forces to bring about world peace

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islam Today : Living as we do in a world of instant communication, not a day passes  by in which we do not hear, read or  watch news about a conflict somewhere  which leaves many people hurt or dead,  while the rest of the world searches for  a solution. People living in the same  country, on the same land, side by side for  ages, suddenly start fighting against one  another and cause the destruction of cities  – sometimes even entire countries. When  asked, every citizen on earth would say, ‘I  want world peace’ – with the exception of  a few opportunists who make money from  war and conflict. There are many thinktanks  and non-governmental organisations  working to bring peace to the world, but  when we look at their results, we see no  progress. The situation makes one realise  that there is a major intellectual flaw in the  way the world operates. Due to the urgency  of the dire situation we witness in the world  today, this flaw should be corrected sooner  rather than later. Today, as always, there are  two opposing poles in the world. However,  contrary to what one might think, these two  poles are not formed by Muslims on one  side and Jews and Christians on the other.  Rather, these are the forces of good and  evil which form the opposing poles. That  is to say,

the supporters of moral values  belong to one group and the adherents  of ideologies that feed on bloodshed and  violence belong to another.  Christians, Jews and Muslims are all on  the same side. The common beliefs,  observances and moral values of all three  religions are distinctly explained in their  holy books, the Quran, the Gospels and the  Torah.

As God commands in the Quran: ‘As for  the faithless, they are allies of one another.  Unless you do the same, there will be  turmoil on the earth and great corruption’  (8:73).      What we are observing today in the world is  this turmoil and great corruption, and only  an intellectual struggle in which believers  are united against those ideologies which  feed on violence will provide the peace and  harmony that the entire world longs for.  As God has commanded, waging a common  intellectual struggle against evil together in  solidarity and unity is the responsibility of  all devout and sincere Christians, Jews and  Muslims of good conscience and common  sense. This intellectual union is one based  on mutual love, respect, understanding and  cooperation. We have no time to lose. We  must encourage this cooperation quickly  – as every single day causes even further  losses of life. We should determinedly avoid  anything and everything that might lead to  disputes or divisions, however small.  The calamities brought upon the world by  radical tendencies have the same source as  well.

Even though the radicals we see today  like ISIS, Boko Haram, etc., prove to be  harmful and destructive, it is only ignorance  that makes it possible for these radical  movements to find supporters. People  who are not properly informed, or who  are misinformed, fall under the influence  of extremist tendencies and adopt the  ideas put forward by them without judging  them properly.

With intellectual activities  carried out jointly by members of the three  Abrahamic faiths, we can eliminate the  conditions that prepare the ground for  radicalism and bring about peace as a result.  It is an unfortunate historic fact that various  conflicts have arisen between members of  these three faiths in the past, but none of  these conflicts were caused by the essential  nature of Christianity, Judaism or Islam. All  the conflicts and wars in the world have  happened because of mistaken decisions  and the ideas of nation-states, communities  and individuals, and the reason behind  these actions is invariably political or  economic interests and expectations. All  three religions have a common goal and  that is to ensure that all mankind lives  in peace, security and happiness. Each  religion says that any conflict violating that  goal is wrong.  Studying the conflicts throughout the  course of history shows us that there is a  great alliance which has been formed by  the forces which target religious and moral  values; the history of the world reveals  this truth.

In order to bring about peace,  we should concentrate on this truth and  be aware of this danger. Up until today,  the forces united against the good, and  especially against the believers of the  world, have exerted great might against  moral values by combining all their means  together. This is what brought about the  conflicts and wars we are witnessing today.

However, it is in our power – in the power  of the devout – to intellectually shatter  that alliance and bring about world peace.  When we are united, we can eliminate the  negative and destructive consequences of  irreligious and materialist indoctrination.  Intellectual victory against the alliance of  evil will enable us to establish a society  in which moral virtues, peace, security  and well-being prevail. But that can only  be done by the sincere members of the  three revealed faiths, Islam, Judaism and  Christianity, joining together in light of this  common purpose.  We need to invite all believers to unite  around common objectives, to strive  together against atheism and the hatred  of religion and the radicalism which is  the very source of that hatred. With that  alliance we can put an end to social and  moral degeneracy and spread moral virtues.  All honest, conciliatory and virtuous Jews,  Christians and Muslims, who are supporters  of moral virtue, peace and justice, and are  of good conscience and common sense,  must unite in order to bring peace to the  world.

You might also like
Muslims, Catholics to gather for dialogue in the US
Imam says Muslims and Christians suffer together in Middle East
Syrian Families look for the Fate of Missing Victims of Daesh
Tal Afar fully liberated from ISIS terrorists
Christian and Muslims in Iraq march together for peace
Christians' Life in Iraq
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *