Al-Sayeda Zainab Mosque in Cairo, Egypt

SHAFAQNA- The tomb attributed to Lady Zaynab (S.A) in Cairo is one of the most important places of pilgrimage in Egypt and there are various historical accounts of its history.

The city of Cairo is full of holy tombs, one of the most important of which is the Al-Sayeda Zainab Mosque, the daughter of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) and Hazrat Fatimah Zahra (S.A).

The name is an honor to Lady Zaynab bint Ali (S.A), one of the daughters of Imam Ali (A.S), the first Shia Imam, and his first wife Lady Fatimah (S.A), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The mosque is located in Al-Sayeda Zainab neighborhood of Cairo, where its name was taken from the name of the mosque.

This is a place of pilgrimage for the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), and there are different opinions about the owner of this shrine.

Some believe that Zaynab bint Ali (S.A) never reached Egypt, and this tomb belongs to Zaynab, the daughter of Yahya al-Mutawaj ibn Hasan al-Anwar ibn Zayd ibn al-Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib, and others consider it to belong to Zaynab, the daughter of Ahmad ibn Ja’far ibn Hanifa.

The date of construction of this shrine is not mentioned in the history, but the evidence shows that this mosque was rebuilt once in 1940 and once more in 1969 during the reign of Jamal Abdul Nasser, the former President of Egypt, when the Ministry of Endowments decided to increase the area of the mosque.

Some historical sources believe that Ali Pasha, the governor of Egypt, rebuilt the mosque in 1547 and Abdul Rahman Katkhoda in 1768 rebuilt it, too.

The mosque consisted of seven corridors parallel to the Qibla, with a square hall covered with a dome in the middle and in front of the shrine. On the north side there are two main entrances that are separated by a rectangle.

Lady Zaynab bint Ali (S.A), was the daughter of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) and Fatimah bint Muhammad (S.A). She was born in Medina in AH 6. Zaynab (S.A) married Abdullah ibn Ja‘far and had six sons and one daughter with him.

There are three views on the burial place of Lady Zaynab (S.A). According to the popular theory, some suggest that her grave can be found within Sayyidah Zainab Mosque in Sayyidah Zainab, Syria. Alternatively, many believe her grave can be found within Al-Sayeda Zainab Mosque, a different mosque that is located in Cairo, Egypt.

There is also a third view that the cemetery of Al-Baqi’ in Medina is the burial place of Lady Zaynab (S.A). Sayyid Mohsen Amin Hosseini Ameli (1284-1371 AH), a Shia jurist, writer and biographer from Jabal Amel in Lebanon, accepted this view and provided reasons for rejecting the first two promises.

This news originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.