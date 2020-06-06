Karbala: Ziyarat by proxy performed on behalf of more than 95 000 visitors during Ramadan

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The al-Kafeel Global Network – the official website of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine – has completed the work of the Ziyarat, prayer and supplication for the special Ziyarat that occurred in the blessed month of Ramadan, in addition to performing some of its specific actions on behalf of those registered on the Ziyarat page.

As stated by Mr Haider Talib Abdul-Amir, the official in the Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine: “The number of those registered on the website (with all its languages: Arabic, English, Persian, Turkish, Urdu, French, Swahili and German) and for whom the Ziyarat rituals were performed, has reached (95381) visitors from different countries of the world.

He added: “There was many special Ziyarat during this holy month, which are:

– The daily Ziyarat of Imam Al-Hussain and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them), while performing some special recommended acts during this blessed month. The Division of Sayed servants at the Holy Shrine were entrusted to perform it every evening.

– The Ziyarat of Imam Al-Hasan (peace be upon him) on his auspicious birth anniversary, and one volunteer for this service was entrusted to perform it in Medina.

– The Ziyarat of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) on the anniversary of his martyrdom, and it was performed through one of his servants, in his holy shrine in Najaf.

– The Ziyarat of Imam Al-Hussain and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them) on the eve of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and its day, and it was entrusted to the Division of Sayed servants at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine to perform it.

He continued, “There was a large time to announce these Ziyarats, in order to receive the largest possible number of registered visitors, most of whom were from the following countries: (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, USA, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Canada, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Greece, Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Norway, Qatar, Belgium, Morocco, Afghanistan, Oman, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana , Yemen, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, China, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Sudan).