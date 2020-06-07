Official at International Red Cross Mission in Najaf visits Imam Ali’s (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (AS) : Mariam Mueller, an official at the International Red Cross Mission in Najaf, visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) to view the medical services it provides for the citizens and pilgrims in light of the Corona pandemic.

Mrs. Mueller started her visit to the Al-Kawthar Charitable Center and Dar Al-Shifa, affiliated to the Department of Occupational Safety, Health and Environment, where the Head of the department, Engineer Ali Al-Ghuraifi, provided a comprehensive explanation of the overall medical and treatment activities and the programs available in the department.

Al-Ghuraifi explained during the meeting with the delegation the services and support provided by the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine, for citizens, visitors, institutions and governmental departments, in addition to the production of sterilization and disinfection materials to support all the precautionary measures implemented to prevent the virus.

To that Mrs. Mueller praised the services, medical and therapeutic assistance and safety measures carried out by the Holy Shrine, noting that those procedures and programs have certainly helped in limiting the spread of the virus in the Najaf province.