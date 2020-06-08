‘Children’s Paradise’ project, the first of its kind in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali (AS) Network: The Secretary-General of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine opens the educational project of (Jannat Al-Atfal), which is concerned with building the child’s personality and developing their talents. Jannat Al-Atffal (Children’s Paradise) project was opened. This project is concerned with building the cultural and intellectual abilities for the children.

The Secretary-General of the Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine, Eng. Yusuf Al-Sheikh Radhi opened the project in the presence of his deputy, Mr. Radhwan Sahib Ridha, members of the Board of Directors Mr. Talib Al-Libawi, Mr. Ahmed Al-Talaqani, Eng. Fadel Khalil Ibrahim, and Mr. Fa’iq Al-Shimmari as well as a large number of department heads and employees.

The center represents the cornerstone for a large project

The Secretary-General stated to the (News Center), saying, “Today we planted a seed as part of a major project that we hope will be successful and that the requirements will be prepared to accomplish it, which is the (Al-Mohsen Center) we aspire to.”

“The Children’s Paradise is distinguished in this location because it is on the road of the visitors, as more than 80% of them pass from this place, which will be a recreational and educational establishment for children until their relatives return from performing the visiting ceremonies at the shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him),” he added.

The first of its kind in Iraq which includes a library, theater and cinema

For his part, a member of the Board of Directors, Head of the Media Department, Mr. Fa’iq Al-Shimmari, stated to the (News Center) during the ceremony, saying, “The Children’s Paradise Project” is the first of its kind in Iraq with regard to children’s culture and development, as it contains sections the most important of which are (the Children’s Library) which includes (1200) books specialized in children’s literature and culture, as well as (Children’s Theater), which witnessed the presentation of more than one play.

“And there is the (Children’s Cinema), a cinema specialized in educational and directive films that mimics children’s perceptions in order to create a promising generation capable of shouldering responsibilities and building an integrated society that we all aspire to,” he said further.

Small museum and intellectual and action games that attract children

Haidar Al-Kaabi, an official in the Al-Mohsen Center stated, “The (children’s paradise) includes programs that mix entertainment and education. There is a (a small museum) that simulates the Al-Ghadir incident, and a (children’s library) that is full of cultural versions to encourage reading, In addition to a special suite for intellectual and action games that children love, as well as a studio suite to develop children’s talents for drawing.”