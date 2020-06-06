Remaining Ministers in al-Kazemi’s Cabinet received a vote of confidence from Iraqi Parliament

SHAFAQNA- All seven remaining ministers in the cabinet of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi received a vote of confidence from the Iraqi parliament.

According to the Shafaqna’s translation service, citing from Iraqi sources, the Iraqi House of Representatives voted in favor of Fouad Mohammad Hussein as the country’s foreign minister.

According to the official Iraqi news agency, the House of Representatives also voted in favor of Alaa Ahmed Hussein as the Minister of Trade and Commerce, Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammad Hussein as the Minister of Justice and Ali Hassan Nazim Abdul Hamadi as the Minister of Culture.

In addition, Ehsan Abdul Jabbar, Ifan Faiq Ya’qoob and Ali Mohammad Karim Jassim Saleh, received a vote of confidence from the Iraqi parliament respectively as the ministers of oil, immigration and agriculture.

According to the report, quoting from Al-Sumariah News, the new ministers of Al-Kazemi’s cabinet attested after receiving a vote of confidence from the country’s parliament.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.