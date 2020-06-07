George Floyd protests may fuel new wave of Coronavirus outbreaks

SHAFAQNA- Demonstrators in close proximity, many without masks. Government leaders and health officials have expressed their concern that Coronavirus could rapidly spread during protests over the death of George Floyd.

The massive protests sweeping across US cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have sent shudders through the health community and elevated fears that the huge crowds will lead to a new surge in cases of the Coronavirus. People across US and all over the world have taken to the streets to vent their frustrations over the seeming lack of value for the lives of black Americans. Meanwhile authorities across the world are struggling to ensure that people attending protests sparked by the death of George Floyd practice social distancing, NBC News told.

“Cases rising in some areas in US. With large groups of people out in hoards close together during the protests”, Minnesota Governor Walz said he expects a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19 in his state But the last thing would health officials want to see is members of community harmed because the virus spread in one of these settings. “There’s going to be a lot of issues coming out of what’s happened in the last week, but one of them is going to be that chains of transmission will have become lit from these gatherings,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said during CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that while people have the right to protest, even during a pandemic, they also have a duty to protect the health of themselves and others, Sacramento reported.