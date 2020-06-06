Indian pilgrims not to attend Hajj this year

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The Hajj Committee of India said the Indian Pilgrims will not be able to travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have not yet received any communication from Saudi authorities regarding Hajj 2020. Moreover, it is not possible to send the pilgrims to Makkah in Saudi Arabia for Hajj amidst the COVID-19 epidemic,” the committee said Friday, according to Madhya Pradesh State Haj Committee.

“The Hajj Committee of India has also decided to refund the Advance Haj Amount and Balance Amount to all the pilgrims,” the MP State Hajj Committee said.

‘Cancellation form’

The pilgrims who were selected after the Qurrah and had deposited in Haj Committee of India’s bank account should fill the cancellation form and submit it back for the refund of Haj Advance Amount and Balance Haj Amount.

“Along with the cancellation form, the pilgrims should also attach a cancelled cheque and email it to ceo@hajcommittee.nic.in”, MP State Haj Committee said.

Saudi Arabia has so far not taken any decision on international travel plan of pilgrims for Hajj 2020.

Currently, all international flights to and from Saudi Arabia are suspended due to Coronavirus scare. India has also suspended regular domestic and international flights because of the epidemic.

Hajj 2020 date

Hajj this year is likely to be performed on July 30, 2020. The actual date of Hajj 2020 will be decided based on the sighting of the new moon of the month of Dhu al Hijjah.

Unofficial reports citing sources close to concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia said that like Ramadan and Eid al Fitr, Hajj 2020 will also be performed under coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.

“The Saudi authorities are planning to allow small delegations from selected countries for Hajj 2020. This is almost confirmed that masses and general public will not be able to perform Hajj this year,” the informed sources said.

Source: ummid.com