Saudi-led coalition launched more than 1,800 strikes on yemen in two months: spox

Ha made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday, noting that there have been at least 1,836 airstrikes by the coalition forces on Yemen since April 9.

The “Saudi-American aggressors” have intensified their tension-creating military activities and air raids on the country, he added, according to al-Masirah TV network.

Over the past week alone, there were some 250 airstrikes in the provinces of Ma’rib, Jawf, Sana’a, Hajjah, Amran, Al Bayda, and Sa’ada, he said.

Brigadier General Saree went on to say that the Yemeni army and Popular Committees have also recorded 128 ceasefire violations by the coalition in Hudaydah.

The Saudi-led coalition claimed in April it was halting military operations in Yemen in support of UN efforts to end the five-year war and avoid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the war-wracked country.

The spokesman for Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam said in a post on his official Twitter page at the time that the ceasefire declared by the coalition is aimed at misleading the world.

“The declared ceasefire is deceitful and meant to mislead the world public opinion. If there were a serious intention and sheer willpower towards peace, the UN Security Council should have passed a formal resolution to stop the absurd war on Yemen and lift the unjust siege; rather it sufficed to a worthless statement in order to appease the (Saudi-led) alliance,” he said.

Armed with American and British ammunition and European warplanes, among other Western-supported military hardware, the Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).