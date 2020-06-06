After weeks, mosque in Canada’s Halifax to reopen for limited prayers

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The Ummah Masjid and Community Centre in Halifax, Canadian province of Nova Scotia, after weeks of being closed due to COVID-19, is going to reopen for daily prayers, allowing 10 worshippers inside the mosque at a time.

In light of recently introduced changes to public health directives in Nova Scotia, which now allow gatherings of a maximum of 10 people, the mosque announced it will resume daily and “Jummah” prayer services as of Friday.

“We’re very excited and also we are very cautious at the same time. We’re happy that we will be able to go back and the community is really happy to go back,” said Imam Abdallah Yousri of the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre.

Community members can reserve a spot for a daily prayer or a “Jummah” or Friday prayer service through Google Forms, posted by the mosque on Facebook. There will be five daily prayer services and four Jummah prayer services held during designated time slots.

Elderly people with chronic diseases are asked to pray at home and children under the age of 14 are not allowed in the mosque at this time.

Yousri said the mosque has implemented “a lot of restrictions” in line with public health protocols to ensure the safety of the community.

For one, he said a total of 10 people will be allowed inside the mosque to pray at a time for 15 minutes, in designated, marked physically distanced praying areas, and then they will have to leave. They must bring their own prayer mats and are advised to wear masks.

“We will have someone by the doors to make sure everyone is following the rules. We also have someone to sanitize the doors and the handles everyday during the prayer times,” said Yousri.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Centre has also set forth other physical distancing markers inside the mosque and will keep washrooms closed to visitors.

Outside of the designated praying times, the mosque doors will be closed to the public.

While Muslims can pray “anywhere and at any time,” Yousri said being away from the mosque during the pandemic has been “difficult” for many community members, as they are “spiritually connected” to the mosque, especially those who frequent it and go there to gather with their fellow community members.

Yousri noted the COVID19 pandemic is an “unprecedented and rapidly evolving” situation and directives at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre may change as the situation evolves, adding he hopes things will get better soon so that they can welcome more congregants back.

He expects other mosques and religious centers to follow suit and reopen in the coming weeks.