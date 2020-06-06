Medina’s Quran Printing Complex resumes activities

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran restarted some of its activities again.

According to essahra.net website, the printing plant located in Medina, Saudi Arabia, had been closed in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It has now started its activities in the administrative and technical sections while observing the health protocols.

Some 50 sanitizers have been placed at the gates of the complex and thermal cameras and temperature-sensing guns are used to screen employees for the coronavirus.

The Quran printing complex produces about 10 million copies of the Holy Book a year. It has published 55 different translations of the Quran in 39 languages.