The main point of Ayah 29 of Surah Al-Isra

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 29 of Surah Al-Isra, Allah (SWT) said: “Make not thy hand tied to thy neck, nor stretch it forth to its utmost reach; so that thou become blameworthy and destitute.” Regarding the revelation of this Ayah to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), Imam Sadeq (AS) explained: No one asked the Prophet of Allah (SWT) for something, unless the Prophet (PBUH) provided it for him/her. A woman sent her son to the Prophet (PBUH) and told him: Go and ask help from the Prophet (PBUH), if the Prophet (PBUH) said: There is nothing left with us; tell the Prophet (PBUH): Give me your shirt.

Her son did as his mother asked, and the Prophet (PBUH) gave his shirt to him. It was here that Allah (SWT) revealed Ayah 29 of Surah Al-Isra where the rights of the poor and ways of moderation were taught [1]. Regarding the revelation of the above Ayah, the late Shia Scholar Tabarsi (RA) said: It has been said that when the Prophet (PBUH) gave his shirt to that young man, he could not go the Mosque for prayers that day, and the disbelievers (Koffar) blamed the Prophet (PBUH) by saying: He overslept; and therefore, God ordered the Prophet (PBUH) not to give away everything and become like those who tie their hands to their neck, and have nothing to give to others and then worry about it [2]. The main point of the above Ayah is: Moderation is needed in being generous.

