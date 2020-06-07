https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/afghan.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-07 22:18:102020-06-07 22:18:10Afghanistan: 11 security force members killed in bomb blast
Afghanistan: 11 security force members killed in bomb blast
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: In Afghanistan, at least elven security force members were killed in a road side bomb blast at Khash district in Badakhshan province on Friday night, the provincial police spokesman Sanaullah Rohani said.
He said the incident happened in Khash district at midnight when a vehicle carrying the personnel hit a roadside mine, according to Tolo News.
Also on Friday, two Taliban fighters, including Hamidullah, the designated deputy district governor of the Taliban for Khash, were killed in a clash with government forces in Khash district on Friday.
This comes after 10 security force members were killed in a Taliban attack in Zabul on Friday morning.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Badakhshan blast.
