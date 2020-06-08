Photos: Young followers of Sheikh Zakzaky held Quran Memorization Competition in the Nigerian Capital

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/C7C71B47-36C0-4F7A-BE21-5907725C37CA.jpeg 675 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-08 08:44:282020-06-08 08:44:28Photos: Young followers of Sheikh Zakzaky held Quran Memorization Competition in the Nigerian Capital
SHAFAQNA- A Quran memorization contest was held by young people following Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
