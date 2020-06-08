Date :Monday, June 8th, 2020 | Time : 08:44 |ID: 149463 | Print

Photos: Young followers of Sheikh Zakzaky held Quran Memorization Competition in the Nigerian Capital

SHAFAQNA- A Quran memorization contest was held by young people following Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

