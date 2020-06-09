Date :Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 | Time : 10:24 |ID: 149478 | Print

Photos: Health protocols observance in holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- Health protocols with the aim of preventing the spread of corona are carefully implemented in different parts of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (S.A) in Qom, Iran.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

