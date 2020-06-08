Date :Monday, June 8th, 2020 | Time : 07:53 |ID: 149498 | Print

Iraq: Imam Ali’s (AS) Holy Shrine Is Closed

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Studies Telegram Channel reported that the shrine of Hazrat Amir Al-Momenin (A.S), the Kufa Mosque and Sahleh Mosque are closed due to the prevention of the spread of Corona.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English .

 

