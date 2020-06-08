Is it allowed to change intention from congregational to individual during the congregational prayer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about changing intention during the congregational prayer.

Question: Is it allowed in the middle of the congregational prayer (Jama’ah), to change intention (Niyyah) to individual (Forada), in order to finish the first Salaat quicker, and to join (Iqtada) the second Salaat/Namaz?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem, but the Mostahab precaution is to avoid changing from congregational prayers to individual without it being necessary.

Source: khamenei.ir