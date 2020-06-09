Civil unrest and US elections: Is a ‘law and order’ campaign available to Donald Trump?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Nowdays, there is more than one pandemic affecting US lives. Americans are living in a racism pandemic, too. While viruses do not differentiate people (regardless of their rank, race and age), racism does. US has mass civil unrest, and Trump campaign want to follow a Richard Nixon strategy and Trump styling himself as the ‘law and order’ candidate. But it’s impossible at this stage to say how it will play out in November and nobody can’t simply plot the circumstances of a half-century ago onto the present. There are too many differences.

The United States is in crisis. The line “All men are created equal” articulated in the US Declaration of Independence is difficult to picture as a reality in the US. Long-standing disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care have also become prominent divisions during the coronavirus pandemic in the US. According to data released by several states and big cities, African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, prompting US media to lament, “When white America catches the novel coronavirus, black Americans die.” Job losses also tend to be higher among people of color during the pandemic.

Donald Trump has done nothing in this regard. Trump acknowledged African Americans are disproportionately getting sick and dying of COVID-19, but he made no apparent efforts to tackle the exacerbating racial disparities. This is in line with his habitual speaking loud but acting little. Months of concerns for unemployment and individual freedom under lockdown and worries for the future, added with the long-standing racial discrimination, led to this bomb’s fuse lighting — and the explosion into violent protests. African-Americans represent 12 per cent of the US population, but 33 per cent of the prison population.

An academic study last year suggested that, over the course of a lifetime, black men in America have a one in 1,000 chance of being killed by the police, and are two-and-a-half times more likely to die this way than white men. The Washington Post tracks the number of Americans killed by the police by race, gender and other characteristics. The newspaper’s database indicates that 229 out of 992 of those who died that way in 2018, 23% of the total, were black, Finance reported.

Tensions between the police and black communities are nothing new

The protesters know that the US has a history of racial violence that goes back centuries. Even two terms in office for Barack Obama, the first ever African-American president, did not lead to the profound changes in race relations that many had hoped for. In 2016, two black men were shot dead by police, leading to protests against the police killings, according to Globaltimes.

There were many precedents to the Ferguson, Missouri, protests that ushered in the Black Lives Matter movement in 2014. Those precedents include the Los Angeles riots that broke out after the 1992 acquittal of police officers for beating Rodney King. That upheaval happened nearly three decades after the 1965 Watts riots, which began with Marquette Frye, an African American.

Trump’s plan to campaign as the second coming of Richard Nixon

In a year of elections that are particularly important for Trump, the current unrest and violence look like a disaster for him. But, votes from the black community do not matter that much:

First, Black voters are always the base of the Democratic party. Trump won just 8% of African American voters four years ago, Theguardian mentioned.

Second, violent unrest often drives voters, particularly white voters, to the right. In November 1968, Richard Nixon won the presidency for the Republicans, Channelnewsasia told.

The sheer scale and reach of the unrest — the extent to which it seems to represent a crisis of legitimacy as much as a reaction to police violence — has invited comparisons to 1968, the year in which much of America was rocked by protests and riots of even greater scale and destruction. The Nixonian tactic of linking Democrats to crime and disorder was highly effective. It is already clear that the Trump campaign will follow a similar strategy. Rudy Giuliani, one of the president’s favourite surrogates, has pointed to “hundreds of millions of property damage” in cities run by Democrats and stated: “This is the future if you elect Democrats.”

And as The New York Times reports, Trump’s advisers are among those making the comparison: Some in the president’s circle see the escalations as a political boon, much in the way Richard M. Nixon won the presidency on a law-and-order platform after the 1968 riots. One adviser to Mr. Trump, who insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations, said images of widespread destruction could be helpful to the law-and-order message that Trump has projected since his 2016 campaign.

It’s not 1968

This kind of tactic will motivate Trump’s base. But, while there is much today that is reminiscent of 1968, a lot has changed.

First, the immediate reason to discount a political analogy between then and now — between Nixon and Trump — is that Trump isn’t a challenger to the incumbent president; he is the incumbent. You can’t promise “law and order” when disorder is happening on your watch.

Second, there are other unavoidable problems with any attempt by Trump to adopt Nixon’s 1968 campaign for his own purposes. Nixon could credibly claim to represent stability in the face of chaos, a steady hand in an uncertain time. Trump can do no such thing. He built his entire political persona around discord and disruption. Having promised to throw the system into disarray, Trump could not then sell himself as an avatar of order and control.

Third, nor could he present himself as a steadfast authority in the way that Nixon did throughout that campaign. In the face of unrest, Trump has all but abdicated leadership, retreating to a presidential bunker while he orders the nation’s governors to repress demonstrations.

Fourth, a “law-and-order” campaign just isn’t available to Trump. If there is anyone who occupies a similar position to Nixon in this campaign, it’s Joe Biden, the vice president to a still-popular former president who is running as the candidate of normalcy and stability.

Fifth, Nixon won his home state, California, with its large harvest of electoral votes. But social and demographic change means that today California is firmly in the Democratic column and Bill Clinton won the state in 1992, despite the riots that year after the acquittal of the police officers who brutalised an African-American, Rodney King.